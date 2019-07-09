newstrib.com

OTTAWA — During the Ottawa City Council meeting last week, an agreement was passed with the Illinois Department of Transportation for a new entrance to the Domino’s Pizza at 200 E. Norris Drive.
Director Reid Tomasson has announced auditions for Stage 212’s 2019 off-season production, “First Date,” the musical comedy by Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner and Austin Winsberg, will be at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23 at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle.
A sandwich man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on E. 29th Road about three miles southeast of Lake Holiday.
OTTAWA — A Utica woman pleaded guilty Monday to striking a disabled man in the head, putting him into a hospital for an extended stay, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Seat-belt usage has become second nature for motorists, said a local state police captain.
This summer hasn’t seen me at the movie theater.
Storylines were not hard to find for the District 20 Little League Softball championship series held Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Park in Peru.
Growing up near Wrigley Field and attending St. Andrew’s Grade School less than a mile from the park, Joanna Besser was drawn to the Chicago Cubs.
At the end of the 2017 volleyball season, Hallie Monroe decided to resign as the LaMoille-Ohio coach because she was pregnant for the first time and didn’t know what to expect with the next chapter of her life.
The Illinois Valley, Illinois State University, Florida, the golf world and society lost a legend Monday.
PRINCETON — George and Dorothy Dall of Princeton don’t quite remember all the details of their wedding, but that’s understandable — it was 70 years ago, after all.
Jay Trimmer of La Salle receives a patriotic quilt from quilt maker Jean Baker and Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor’s Betty Baznik, who thanked him for his service and sacrifices. Trimmer is a …
For most of us, the clickety clack of a manual typewriter — or the gentler tapping of the IBM Selectric — are but memories, if we’ve heard them at all.
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's feuds can captivate the public almost as much as her music, and her latest emotional salvo against one of music's top managers not only made headlines but got ke…
In honor of the Fourth of July, NewsTribune Lifestyle Editor Chris Yucus compiled this playlist of cover versions of songs about the United States of America.
THE CLIFFS OF MOHER, Ireland — Most of my traveling companions were gushing over the limestone cliffs and the sapphire sea, but my mind was elsewhere.
It’s pet peeve time -- one of my biggest pet peeves is when I hear restaurants talk about their home cooking.
Earlier this May, when Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (heir to the Barony of Kilkeel, for those keeping score at home) was born, I noticed a dad joke that his uncle, Prince William, crack…
Local Sponsored Content
In a survey of US men and women, 73% admitted that they were botheredby the excess fat under the neck/chin (submental fat). Submental fat is caused by either age, genetics, weight gain or a combination of these factors.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Barbara) Pozzi of 108 W. Minnesota St., Spring Valley will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a card shower.
Robert and Deborah (Zmudka) Bogatitus of rural Granville are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Don (Georgine) Spohn of rural Ohio will celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Commented