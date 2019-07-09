newstrib.com

News

Tomasson seeks actors for off-season musical comedy at Stage 212

Director Reid Tomasson has announced auditions for Stage 212’s 2019 off-season production, “First Date,” the musical comedy by Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner and Austin Winsberg, will be at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 22 and 23 at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle.

Sandwich man dies in crash

A sandwich man was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on E. 29th Road about three miles southeast of Lake Holiday.

Woman gets 3 years for beating disabled man

OTTAWA — A Utica woman pleaded guilty Monday to striking a disabled man in the head, putting him into a hospital for an extended stay, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

For most of us, the clickety clack of a manual typewriter — or the gentler tapping of the IBM Selectric — are but memories, if we’ve heard them at all.

In honor of the Fourth of July, NewsTribune Lifestyle Editor Chris Yucus compiled this playlist of cover versions of songs about the United States of America.

In a survey of US men and women, 73% admitted that they were botheredby the excess fat under the neck/chin (submental fat).  Submental fat is caused by either age, genetics, weight gain or a combination of these factors. 

